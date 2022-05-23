Which 4 Comedians Went Into Jamestown’s Comedy Hall of Fame?

Four comedy legends were recently inducted into a new Comedy Hall of Fame in Jamestown, New York. The names were revealed through a new Netflix documentary that dropped last Friday, May 20th, titled The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up.

SO WHO GOT IN?

Comedy legends George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Robin Williams and Joan Rivers were revealed as the Comedy Hall of Fame's first class of inductees.

The Netflix coincided with the "Netflix is a Joke Festival," which honored the foursome live on stage. The inaugural class is part of a new wing at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.

"The class tonight is very special. The four inductees were all legitimately voted in by a board of agents, club owners, managers and other influential members of the comedy community." -SNL alum Pete Davidson on 'The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Standup'

Lucille Ball's hometown in Jamestown, New York is home of the National Comedy Center, which first announced plans for a Hall of Fame back in 2019. It will showcase memorabilia, personal items and various interactive exhibits for guests to enjoy, upon completion. No date has been announced on when that will be.

Congress designated the National Comedy Center as "The Official National Comedy Center of the United States" back in 2019. It has exhibits tracing comedy's roots from Vaudeville to internet meme culture.

In August, the National Comedy Center will host the 2022 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival and will feature such performers as Jeff Foxworthy, Margaret Cho, David Spade, Kevin Nealon and Rob Schneider.

The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up is available to stream now on Netflix.

