Will Someone From Upstate New York Win ‘Squid Game The Challenge’?

Get ready Upstate New Yorkers, it's your moment to shine. Netflix is bringing "Squid Game" to life with the biggest reality competition series ever.

It's called "Squid Game: The Challenge," and no one ends up dying like the show. Netflix reports that 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of the $4.56 million dollar grand prize. For real, we will watch this inside 10 episodes on Netflix.

As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them. The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed."

Recruitment is open now at SquidGameCasting.com. As of right now, this show will have both the largest cast and total payout in reality TV show history. Learn more how to apply on the website and gear up.

Netflix announced that the South Korean show is green lit for a second season. For those that don't know, "Squid Game" is a fictional drama from South Korea where contestants play deadly children's games to win cash prizes.

