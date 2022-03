One fun way to win money across New York State is playing some of the different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery. There are million dollar grand prize winning tickets, and jackpots even higher sitting in the stores waiting for you to win.

The New York Lottery scratch off tickets range in prices from $1 - $30 per game and have varying odds with big jackpot prizes. The New York lottery tracks which jackpots are still sitting at stores waiting to be bought. They actually keep a very active list every week. Online you can track tickets that still have first and second prizes left remaining.

If all 1st prizes have been claimed for a game, it will no longer appear in the list, but tickets may still be sold across New York state."

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. Juan Hernandez, of Uniondale, won the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game in February according to NBC News.

In a release published Tuesday, the lottery said lightning struck twice for Hernandez, who won the same amount on a $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket in 2019. "I’m still trying to spend the $10 million I won in [2019]," Hernandez said in a statement."

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted al sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on February 28th, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below.

March 2022- Get Lucky When You Win Millions From These New York Scratch Off Tickets

