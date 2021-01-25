1.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Distributed In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state so far.

Cuomo says that’s 91 percent of vaccines that have been delivered by the federal government.

He says the top priority remains vaccinating health care workers.

Cuomo says 72 percent of health care workers statewide have received the vaccine to date, up from 63 percent last week.

The governor has established a vaccine fraud hotline.

He says if anyone is promising you the vaccine in exchange for payment, that’s a red flag.

To report suspected vaccine fraud, call 1-833-VAX-SCAM.

Meanwhile, the governor says the statewide COVID positivity rate is 5.4 percent.

Cuomo says total hospitalizations are at 8,730.

There were 167 COVID fatalities on Sunday.