Two clear winners emerged in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday.

On the Democratic side Governor Kathy Hochul successfully fought off challengers Jumaane Williams and Tom Suozzi. Williams currently serves as the New York City Public Advocate. Rep. Thomas Suozzi currently serves in the United States Congress representing Long Island and Queens.

Current NY Governor Kathy Hochul Faces Off Against Gubernatorial Challengers In Debate NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul debates in the race for governor at the studios of WNBC4-TV June 16, 2022 in New York City. Early voting starts June 18 ahead of the June 28 primary. (Photo by Craig Ruttle-Pool/Getty Images) loading...

Republican Lee Zeldin was victorious over his challengers, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson, and Rob Astorino. Giuliani had previously held a slight polling lead over Zeldin but that lead diminished in the days leading up to the election. Wilson is a businessman and Astorino is the Westchester County Executive.

House Republicans Address Media After Conference Meeting On Israel WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks at a press conference on the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Republicans voiced their support for Israel and urged the Biden Administration to intervene. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) loading...

Hochul is looking to win her first full four-year term since attaining office following the resignation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Zeldin is trying to become the first Republican governor of New York in years. The state has not had a Republican governor since Governor George Pataki was in office from 1995 to 2006.

Both former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino stumped in Utica earlier this month. Giuliani came in support of his son and Astorino stopped at the Townsquare Media studios to make an appearance on WIBX.

Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

