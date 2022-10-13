10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand

I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.

Read More: New License Plates Highlight 10 NY Regions

UNCLE CHARLIE

No the driver of this license doesn't have an uncle Charlie. That's what some call Utica Club beer, a fact we learned after playing in an Uncle Charlie's golf league. We went through the whole season thinking we were playing for someone's uncle....while drinking Utica Club.

TSM TSM loading...

SARANAC THURSDAY

It's a Summer tradition. Hundreds attend Saranac Thursday to enjoy beer, including Utica Club, in the FX Matt Brewery lot. There's even great music from local musicians each week.

TSM TSM loading...

RIGGIES LOVER

Riggies are a central New York staple. It's one thing natives miss when they move away. If you've never tried riggies, you're missing out. If you've never heard of it, you must have NEVER been to central New York where the Italian dish originated. It's made differently depending on where you go but basically consists of penne noodles, peppers, mushrooms, chicken with white sauce, red sauce, or a combination of the two.

TSM TSM loading...

HALFMOON

Most outside of Central New York will think the driver of this car loves to look at the moon. Locals understand their love of black and white cookies that are really called halfmoons and were believed to have originated at Hemstrought’s Bakery in Utica in 1920.

TSM TSM loading...

BOILERMAKER

Every July, thousands of people take part in one of the biggest road races in the country. Although the Boilermaker is a drink, in Utica it's where you'll find most of Central New York, either running or watching. The best part is the party after in the FX Matt Brewery parking lot with plenty of Saranca beer and Utica Club.

TSM TSM loading...

TURKEY JOINTS

This one is sure to stump anyone outside Central New York since turkey joints originated in Rome. Heck, when I first moved to the area I thought it was meat, like a turkey leg. Little did I know turkey joints are chocolaty goodness that is very addicting.

TSM TSM loading...

GO COMETS

If you're not a sports fan, you may think this driver likes to watch the sky. But any Central New Yorker knows the Utica Comets are a hockey team that has some of the best fans in the league. Their home at the Utica Aud just underwent a makeover with a 21,000-square-foot addition that includes more bathrooms for the lady fans. No more standing in line forever and missing any of the action.

TSM TSM loading...

UTICA GREENS

No, it's not a license plate for a golf course owner. Many Central New Yorkers love their Utica greens. I'll stick with the chicken riggies.

TSM TSM loading...

RAINBOW ROCKS

If you're an outsider you may think this license plate has to do with the rainbow in the sky. If you've been to Varick Street in Utica, you know it has to do with the Rainbow in the street. If you see him, stop and ask for a picture. He loves it.

TSM TSM loading...

FROGFEST

There are festivals with frogs around the country but in Central New York it's the longest-running outdoor country concert.

TSM TSM loading...

70 Stunning Country Living Photos To Prove There's More to New York than NYC There's so much more to New York than just the Big Apple. From mountains and rivers to waterfalls and miles of wide-open spaces. Here are 70 picture-perfect country living moments to prove it.