Utica’s Chicken Riggies Heating Up the City of Brotherly Love

People around here have been saying it for years: Chicken Riggies should be famous. Not “regional famous.” Not “Upstate New York famous.” Just… famous. Turns out, that prediction may finally be coming true — and Philadelphia is the latest city to jump on board.

A recent story in PhillyMag.com shines a spotlight on Chicken Riggies popping up — and taking off — in the City of Brotherly Love. And yes, they’re calling them Chicken Riggies. Not “rigatoni with chicken.” Not “spicy pasta.” They’re using the name. That alone tells you something.

The story centers on Corio, an Italian restaurant in Philly’s University City neighborhood, where Chicken Riggies have quietly become one of the most popular dishes on the menu. The reason? The chef, David Feola, is from Central New York. He grew up with Chicken Riggies. He knows exactly what they’re supposed to taste like. And when he opened his restaurant, this wasn’t some nostalgic afterthought — Chicken Riggies were the first thing he committed to the menu.

That detail matters.

Because Chicken Riggies aren’t a trendy dish you experiment with until it fits a vibe. You either understand them, or you don’t. PhillyMag makes that clear. Diners who’ve never heard of Utica are ordering Chicken Riggies and coming back for them. Meanwhile, people who have roots in the Mohawk Valley are spotting the dish on the menu and reacting the same way anyone from here would — with surprise, excitement, and a little disbelief that something from home made it this far.

READ MORE: The Original Chicken Riggies Recipe

It’s not hard to understand why the dish works outside the region. Chicken Riggies are bold. They’re comforting. They’re spicy without being gimmicky. They’re filling without being fussy. In a city that takes its food seriously, that combination plays very well.

What makes the PhillyMag story especially fun for locals is that it doesn’t treat Chicken Riggies like a novelty. It treats them like what they are — a legitimate regional classic that somehow flew under the national radar for years. The article even references Sitrin’s Riggie Run, Walk and Riggie Fest, a reminder that back home, this dish isn’t just eaten — it’s celebrated.

And that celebration continues this year.

The Sitrin’s Riggie Run, Walk and Reg-gie Fest returns on October 11, 2026, at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and organizers expect around 20 restaurants to be on site serving their versions of Utica Chicken Riggies. That’s not a food trend. That’s a tradition.

Think about that for a moment. While Philly is just discovering Chicken Riggies, we’re hosting events where dozens of local restaurants show up, ready to defend their recipe, their sauce, and their reputation. We argue about cherry peppers and even shrimp. We argue about cream levels and the fact that heavy cream isn't used in the original recipe. We argue about heat. But we all agree on one thing- this dish belongs here.

READ MORE: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT UTICA'S CHICKEN RIGGIES

What’s happening now feels less like Chicken Riggies changing, and more like the rest of the country catching up. Philly didn’t reinvent the dish. They didn’t modernize it. They didn’t rename it. They just served it the way it’s meant to be served — and people loved it.

That’s the best kind of compliment.

So yes, it’s fun to see Chicken Riggies getting love in a big food city like Philadelphia. It’s fun to see our little corner of New York mentioned in glossy food writing. But mostly, it’s satisfying. Because it confirms what Utica-Rome has known for decades.

Chicken Riggies isn't a secret because the dish wasn't good.

It was a secret because we kept the recipe close.

Now Utica Chicken Riggies is out in the world — and doing just fine.

Read More: The True Story About the Creation of Utica Greens Morelle

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band. Gallery Credit: Photos by Bill Keeler

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band. Gallery Credit: Photos by Bill Keeler