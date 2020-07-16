10 New Positive Cases, Another Death in Oneida County

Oneida County has lost another resident to COVID-19.

County officials announced one new fatality and ten new lab-confirmed cases on Thursday afternoon. The county had gone three consecutive days without adding to the COVID death toll, which now stands a 110.

The number of Oneida County residents receiving hospital care for the virus is down from 25 earlier in the week. There are currently 18 hospitalized in the county and two patients hospitalized outside the county, officials said.

The number of active cases stands at 189, while 1,518 positive cases have been resolved.

