These 3 Regions Have COVID-19 Positivity Rates Over 10 Percent

If it's not bad enough that monkeypox is making its way through New York State, COVID-19 doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Three regions in New York State have 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates over 10 percent and 5 regions are quickly approaching 10 percent.

New York State Has The Most Cases Of Monkeypox In The United States

Before we get to COVID-19, let's take a look at the newest possible pandemic in New York State. New York has the most cases of monkeypox in America, followed by California, Illinois, Florida, and Georgia, according to CDC data as of July 25, 2022.

As of July 25, 2022, a total of 1,111 confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases - a designation established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It was 900 cases 5 days ago on July 20. With that said, it looks like we're battling two different threats on the viral front. COVID-19 is still making its rounds throughout New York. As a matter of fact, three regions are currently above 10 percent. Five other regions are quickly approaching 10 percent.

Governor Kathy Hochul said,

I remind all New Yorkers to remain vigilant as we continue to respond to COVID-19. Use the tools that we have available, and stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses, and talk to your child's pediatrician about getting them vaccinated as soon as possible. If you're traveling or feel unwell, get tested, and if you do test positive, consult your doctor about treatment options.

These three regions in New York State have COVID-19 7-day average rates above 10 percent:

3. Capital Region - 10.29%

Empire State Development Empire State

Development loading...

2. Long Island - 10.52%

Empire State Development Empire State Development loading...

1. Western New York - 11.00%

Empire State Development Empire State

Development loading...

These five regions in New York State have COVID-19 7-day average rates approaching 10 percent:

5. Central New York - 8.53%

Empire State Development Empire State

Development loading...

4. Mohawk Valley - 8.72%

Empire State Development Empire State

Development loading...

3. New York City - 8.82%

Empire State Development Empire State Development loading...

2. North Country - 9.10%

Empire State Development Empire State

Development loading...

1. Mid-Hudson - 9.85%

Empire State Development Empire State Development loading...

Get our free mobile app

The Symptoms and Signs of Monkey Pox

Th