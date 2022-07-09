COVID-19 Is Back With A Vengence In Every Region Of New York State
Have you ever met someone who didn't want you to be great? That's COVID-19 here in New York. Just as our summer gets underway, the COVID-19 rates are creeping back up across the state. A few months ago the numbers were soaring, then we got them back under control...now this.
The higher the percent positive is, the more concerning it is. As a rule of thumb, however, one threshold for the percent positive being “too high” is 5%.
There were 11 deaths reported for July, 8, 2022, which is the most recent data provided by the state. There were 222 patients in ICU - 222 and 79 patients in ICU with Intubation. The statewide positivity rate for the day is 9.20 percent.
Governor Kathy Hochul said,
As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against and treat COVID-19," Governor Hochul said. "Stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses. If you're a parent or guardian, talk to your pediatrician about getting your children vaccinated. Stay home if you feel sick and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about the best treatment options for you.
Every Single Region In New York State Has High COVID-19 Rates
Capital Region - 8.60%
Central New York - 5.64%
Finger Lakes - 5.79%
Long Island - 10.58%
Mid-Hudson - 9.29%
Mohawk Valley - 7.10%
New York City - 9.48%
North Country - 6.91%
Southern Tier - 6.12%
Western New York - 9.79%
Statewide - 9.20%