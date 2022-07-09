COVID-19 Is Back With A Vengence In Every Region Of New York State

COVID-19 Is Back With A Vengence In Every Region Of New York State

Shannon Stapleton-Pool / Getty Images

Have you ever met someone who didn't want you to be great? That's COVID-19 here in New York. Just as our summer gets underway, the COVID-19 rates are creeping back up across the state. A few months ago the numbers were soaring, then we got them back under control...now this.

The higher the percent positive is, the more concerning it is. As a rule of thumb, however, one threshold for the percent positive being “too high” is 5%.

There were 11 deaths reported for July, 8, 2022, which is the most recent data provided by the state. There were 222 patients in ICU - 222 and 79 patients in ICU with Intubation. The statewide positivity rate for the day is 9.20 percent.

Getty Images
loading...

Governor Kathy Hochul said,

As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against and treat COVID-19," Governor Hochul said. "Stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses. If you're a parent or guardian, talk to your pediatrician about getting your children vaccinated. Stay home if you feel sick and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about the best treatment options for you.

Every Single Region In New York State Has High COVID-19 Rates

Capital Region - 8.60%

Empire State
Development
loading...

Central New York - 5.64%

Empire State
Development
loading...

Finger Lakes - 5.79%

Empire State
Development
loading...

Long Island - 10.58%

Empire State Development
loading...

Mid-Hudson - 9.29%

Empire State Development
loading...

Mohawk Valley - 7.10%

Empire State
Development
loading...

New York City - 9.48%

Empire State Development
loading...

North Country - 6.91%

Empire State
Development
loading...

Southern Tier - 6.12%

Empire State
Development
loading...

Western New York - 9.79%

Empire State
Development
loading...

Statewide - 9.20%

prospective56
loading...
Get our free mobile app

 

These Are The 9 Richest Places To Live in New York State

These Are The 7 Safest Counties In New York State

17 Fairs in New York State to Visit For Summer Fun An Excitement [List]

Filed Under: (COVID19)
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top