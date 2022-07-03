100-Year-Old WWII Veteran To Sign Contract With Buffalo Bisons

Coming up this weekend is one of the most anticipated holiday weekends of the year.

The Fourth of July is on Monday, which means many around Buffalo and Western New York will be celebrating the holiday weekend with family and friends.

One of the most American things you can be a part of is baseball, and this weekend will feature professional baseball in downtown Buffalo at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons will play at home on July 4th against Syracuse and the game will feature one of the coolest moments in the history of the Bisons franchise.

The Bisons announced this week that they intend to sign 100-year-old Roy Kinyon to a one-day contract for the Fourth of July.

Kinyon is a World War II veteran, who had an opportunity to tryout for the original Bisons franchise (1886-1970) back in 1942, but turned it down to enlist in the United States Navy to serve his country.

Kinyon played at Barker in 1941, and the Bisons even listed his statistics in the tweet.

According to WIVB, Kinyon is from Appleton, New York and ended up rising to the level of Chief in the Navy, as a Motorist Machinist.

Kinyon was aboard a ship off the shores of Iwo Jima in February of 1945 and witnessed U.S. Marines raise the American flag at the top of Mount Suribachi, which is one of the most iconic moments in United States military history.

Kinyon will throw out the first pitch and be the guest of honor for the Bisons. How unbelievably cool is that?

