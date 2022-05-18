Bisons Make Uniform Addition To Honor Shooting Victims in Buffalo

As Western New York organizations honor the victims of Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, the Bisons made a subtle change to their uniform to do their part.

Get our free mobile app

The Toronto Blue Jays AAA affiliate here in Buffalo released the following statement this morning on social media regarding the tragedy in Buffalo this past Saturday:

The Buffalo Bisons organization is heartbroken over the loss dealt to the Western New York community this weekend by a senseless act of violence and hate.

Our deepest condolences remain with the victims, their families, their friends, and everyone whose lives were touched by those individuals needlessly taken away from them. The Buffalo Bisons have and will always stand for the unqualified rejection of racism in all shapes and forms.

Together, we must End Hate & Embrace Love.

Then, this afternoon, they posted the following image to Twitter and Instagram to show the team's support of the victims of the tragedy.

The team has added a simple black decal to the back of their batting helmets, with the date 5.14.22 in white print as a remembrance of the events of this past Saturday. This comes on the heals of their parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays, holding a moment of silence to honor the victims prior to their game on Monday night.

The Bisons take to the field tonight in Buffalo for the first time since the mass shooting occurred. The team takes on the Syracuse Mets at 6:05 pm.

Tickets for the game will be available at Sahlen Field, or by CLICKING HERE.

Sahlen Field (2021) - Buffalo, NY