11 Utica-Rome Charities You Should Support on Giving Tuesday

The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.





One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.





The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.





Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.