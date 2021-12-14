13-Year Old Accused Of Making Threat Against Rome Middle School

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with making a terroristic threat for making threatening statements on social media with attached photos of Strough Middle School in Rome

Rome Police received numerous complaints about the Facebook post on Monday and began an investigation with the assistance of the Rome City School District.

The juvenile who allegedly made the threat was located and issued an appearance ticket for Oneida County Family Court.

The teen was not a student at Strough.

Police say the investigation deemed there was no credible evidence of a threat to the school.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Rome PD at (315) 339-7744.

