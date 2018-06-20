17 Jails Split $3.75M For Treating Heroin-Addicted Inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than $3 million is being allocated to 17 county jails across New York to treat heroin- and opioid-addicted inmates.

Republican state Sens. George Amedore of the Mohawk Valley, Fred Akshar of Binghamton and Chris Jacobs of the Buffalo area announced Tuesday that the jails will split $3.75 million for substance use disorder treatment and transition services.

Allotments range from $58,000 for the Wayne County Jail to $400,000 for the jails in Broome, Erie, Niagara and Schenectady counties.

The jails in Albany, Suffolk, Nassau, Monroe and Oneida counties will each receive $200,000. Jails in Clinton, Jefferson, Putnam, Ontario, Columbia, Tioga and Tompkins counties will get $156,000 each.