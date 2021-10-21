Glowing rocks are washing up on the shores of the Great Lakes, including Lake Ontario.

The scientific name for these incredible rocks is Syenite rich in fluorescent sodalite. But they are better known as Yooperlites.

Yooperlites were first discovered by Erik Rintamaki in 2017. Rintamaki went out on a beach in Lake Superior with a UV light and discovered dozens of these glowing rocks that can now be found in several states all across the country.

