1st Car Show Of Spring This Weekend: Hot Rods Coming To NYS Fairgrounds
You know spring is here when the first car show happens in Central New York. Pile in the car, it is happening this weekend.
While we are still getting damp and cool days, the warmer days aren't all too far away. However, with those dreary days happening, you'll need a little bit of a lift me up and this weekend could be just that. Year round, the New York State Fairgrounds hosts events, and this weekend is no different, except this weekend you'll see the first car show of the season.
One Long Winter, Two Great Car Shows
That looks to be the slogan for the events happening this upcoming weekend in Syracuse. The 2022 Thruway Series: Cavalcade of Cars will happen for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm on Saturday March 26th and from 10 am to 5 pm for the second day of the car show on Sunday.
You're Not Spending An Arm & A Leg
Pretty much any kind of activity involving a car these days will do just that, cost you an arm and a leg. Not when you head to the fairgrounds for this car show. Admission is only $12 and if you have any kids coming with that are 12 and under, they get into the event free of charge.
Some live music will be played and you and the family can make some memories outside the home when you hit up the Cavalcade of Cars in Syracuse this weekend. Want to find out more? Click here.
Now tell us, what is your favorite classic car?
LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast
LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State
LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America
CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and Worst Commutes