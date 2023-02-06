Rome's first female Council president has been endorsed by the City's Republican Party to become Rome's first City Court Judge.

Stephanie Viscelli was endorsed by the Rome Republican Committee on Sunday for Rome City Court Judge. If elected, she will be the first woman to serve as Rome City Court Judge.

Viscelli is a native Roman, graduating in 1985 as a graduate of Rome Free Academy. She attended Ithaca College where she obtained a B.A. in Political Science in 1989, and she earned her law degree at Syracuse University College of Law. She continued as a Master of Public Administration at Maxwell School of Citizenship, from Syracuse University in 1992.

Get our free mobile app

Viscelli has continued to advance her career. She was admitted to the New York State Bar and Federal Court, the Northern District of New York, in 1993. She has been specializing in litigation and trial work for over twenty years and is currently a litigation attorney at Stanley Law Offices. Viscelli, the first woman to serve as Rome Council President, is currently serving in her second term.

“I want to thank the Rome Republican Committee for their endorsement and for their trust in my qualifications and ability to serve my community as Rome’s City Court Judge," said Viscelli. "I am truly humbled by the unanimous support of my fellow Republicans. I am confident that my litigation and Common Council experience make me uniquely qualified to be a fair and impartial judge to all who appear before me. I would be honored to serve as Rome’s first female City Court Judge,” she added.

Viscelli is 55 years of age and she resides in Rome with her husband and two children.

35 Most Redneck Things Hilariously Done in True Central New York Fashion Who in the Sam Hill says rednecks are only from the south. Hold my beer! I reckon New Yorkers are fixin' to show y'all how it's really done.

70 Stunning Country Living Photos To Prove There's More to New York than NYC There's so much more to New York than just the Big Apple. From mountains and rivers to waterfalls and miles of wide-open spaces. Here are 70 picture-perfect country living moments to prove it.