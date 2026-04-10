New York Mills Man Arrested After Otsego County Dispute

A 26-year-old New York Mills man is facing multiple charges following a domestic incident in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office says Devin J. Sanchez was arrested March 28, 2026 after deputies responded to a reported physical dispute in the Town of Pittsfield.

Authorities allege Sanchez obstructed the victim’s breathing by restraining the person by the neck during the altercation. Investigators also say he shoved the victim, causing the victim’s head to strike a wall. Deputies say the injuries were consistent with the reported assault.

During the investigation, officials say Sanchez was found to be in possession of an unregistered and unserialized “ghost gun.” He has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon involving a ghost gun, second-degree harassment for physical contact, and criminal obstruction of breathing.

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Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Otsego County Jail, where he was held pending centralized arraignment. The case is being handled in the Town of Pittsfield Court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Otsego County Sheriff's Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

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