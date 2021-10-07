$20 Million Affordable Housing Project Completed In Herkimer

A $20 million renovation project has been completed at the Eastern Garden Apartments in Herkimer.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the project today.

"We are aggressively working to create and preserve much-needed affordable housing throughout the Mohawk Valley and across the state, in our commitment to strengthen the community and allow New Yorkers to live safely and in dignity," Hochul said. "This upgraded Stone Ridge Mills apartment complex will offer modern and affordable homes, providing village residents with a comfortable, affordable, and healthy environment."

Now know as Stone Ridge Mills, the public housing development offers 63 new energy-efficient and affordable homes for families.

The original complex was built in 1954 and included seven two-story buildings with 48 apartments.

Rehabilitation work included new roofs and siding, energy-efficient windows, open floor plans, upgraded security systems, high-efficiency lighting, low-flow plumbing fixtures, new kitchens and bathrooms and Energy Star appliances.

The project also included the construction of an additional two-story building with 15 brand new apartments.

"We are grateful to have received this funding, and we are very excited about the opportunity it provides for change. We're better equipped to serve all of our residents, making our apartments a truly inclusive environment," said Richard Dowe, Executive Director of the Herkimer Housing Authority.

Stone Ridge Mills features 14 one-bedroom, 34 two-bedroom, ten three-bedroom, and five four-bedroom apartments.

There are eight fully accessible apartments for mobility-impaired residents and five fully accessible apartments for hearing/vision impaired residents.

Seven apartments are set aside for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Most apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

Why Are People Stacking Their Trash Cans in New York The reason people are stacking cans in several New York neighborhoods to create Happy Trash.