Oneida County Leaders Push Hochul to Sign Domestic Violence Bill

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol was joined Wednesday morning by local law enforcement leaders, elected officials, prosecutors and victim advocates in a united call for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign legislation they say could save lives in domestic violence cases.

The news conference was held in Oneida County and included Herkimer County Sheriff Scott Scherer, Utica Police Chief Mark Williams, Rome Police Chief Kevin James, Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville, State Senator Joseph Griffo, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and representatives from organizations that work directly with victims of domestic violence.

At the center of the effort is legislation passed by both the New York State Senate and Assembly that would require officers responding to domestic violence incidents to complete a lethality assessment. The assessment would become part of the state's existing domestic incident report and would help officers identify victims who may be at the highest risk of serious injury or death.

Domestic violence calls remain among the most volatile situations law enforcement officers encounter. Supporters of the bill say the assessment provides a proven way to identify warning signs early and connect victims with services before violence escalates.

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"I strongly urge Governor Hochul to sign this critical bill that will save lives," Maciol said. "It will ensure that everything possible is being done to protect survivors of domestic violence while holding offenders fully accountable."

The assessment includes questions focused on factors that research has linked to deadly outcomes, including threats to kill, prior use of weapons, strangulation, stalking, access to firearms, controlling behavior and recent separation from an abusive partner.

Supporters say the benefit is consistency. Every victim would be asked the same questions in the same order, helping officers across New York identify high risk cases and make referrals for services when they are needed most.

Among those backing the legislation is Joseph Petito, father of Gabby Petito and founder of the Gabby Petito Foundation. Petito said the bill represents a significant step toward preventing future tragedies by helping law enforcement recognize escalating danger before it turns deadly.

Locally, officials say many agencies have already embraced the concept through existing programs and partnerships.

"The lethality assessment informs law enforcement so we can assist victims and survivors in accessing services necessary to navigate to safety and provide justice," Carville said.

Under the legislation, officers would provide victims with information about local domestic violence services and the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline. Assessment results could also be shared with domestic violence agencies and high risk response teams when appropriate.

Assemblywoman Buttenschon said the legislation gives law enforcement another important tool to enhance victim safety while improving coordination among agencies statewide.

Senator Griffo agreed, calling lethality assessments a practical tool that can help reduce violence and potentially save lives.

Advocates who work directly with survivors also voiced support.

YWCA Mohawk Valley CEO Dianne Stancato said additional screening and recognition of warning signs can help identify victims facing the greatest danger and ensure they receive immediate support and advocacy.

Gina Pierce, a founding board member of Kristin's Fund, said the legislation is especially meaningful to families who have experienced the devastating effects of domestic violence firsthand.

Backers emphasized that the proposal does not create a new reporting system. Instead, it builds on procedures officers already use, making it easier to implement while strengthening communication between law enforcement and victim service providers.

With domestic violence continuing to impact families across New York, supporters say the legislation offers another opportunity to intervene before situations become fatal. They are now waiting to see whether Governor Hochul will sign the bill into law.

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