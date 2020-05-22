2020 Boonville-Oneida County Fair Cancelled

Another popular summertime event has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

The 2020 Boonville-Oneida County Fair, which was scheduled for July 28th through August 2nd has been canceled.

Fair officials say their first concern is the safety and well-being of each and every person who attends the fair and the fair volunteers.

They say it’s impossible to adhere to the standards and recommendations made by the CDC and still provide a safe and entertaining event.

The Boonville-Oneida County Fair first opened its gates in 1888 and the only other year the Fair didn’t open was in 1943 during World War Two.

Officials say they’re planning for the 2021 Fair with a tentative date of July 27th through August 1st.

