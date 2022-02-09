2022 Concert Calendar: Brett Young Adds Upstate New York Show

That's it. You are not getting anything done the rest of the year. There are just too many great Country shows coming to the Empire State!

It feels like for the last week or so every day we have been announcing a new Country show making its way to Upstate New York. Just in the last couple weeks we have added Luke Byran, Zac Brown Band, and Jake Owen to the slate of shows here in the Capital Region.

The beautiful thing about being a Country fan in Upstate New York is every year we usually get a full slate of shows here in the greater Albany area, then within a short drive of Albany all over Upstate we get more great shows to check out. This means your odds of seeing your favorite Country stars every year are always high Around the region we have Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Cole Swindell, and more coming to the region. And now you can add another great show in Upstate New York to your Country concert calendar!

Brett Young Heads To Turning Stone This Spring

Brett Young In Concert - Nashville, Tennessee Jason Kempin/Getty Images loading...

Turning Stone just announced that Brett Young will be making his way back to Verona on Saturday, April 9th! Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 11th through the Turning Stone website!

So add Brett to the long list of shows coming Upstate in 2022, and you can see them all below!

