An incredible musical event, all for a good cause, returns for its fourth year to the Kallet Civic Center in Oneida.

CatStock is back in Oneida, but for one day only. This annual event brings together musical guests, food trucks, vendors and more to help the city's stray cat population.

Logan Chesebro, drummer of One Man. The Band, says this year's event runs from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, May 18.

Six bands will come together under the Kallet Civic Center's roof to raise funds for the organization that traps feral cats to spay or neuter them. Groups include Buffy & The Boyz, AZ IF, The Brothers Grim Band, Not Robots and more.

There will also be a series of raffle baskets for some big ticket items. Among the items is a $300 bench from Direct Factory Furniture in Wampsville as well as a 50-inch LG UHD television from Thompson Appliance and Furniture.

The Syracuse Mets Baseball team also donated something special.

Courtesy Logan Chesebro Courtesy Logan Chesebro loading...

The event is free to attend.

Why Trap-and-Release Programs Help Feral Cats

TNR, which stands for Trap-Neuter-Return, is a humane and ethical way to cull feral cat colonies. Alley Cat Allies says this tactic effectively ends the breeding cycle and cuts down the number of kittens born.

Cat colonies can spread diseases, as what happened with the rabies outbreak in Cherry Valley.

Read More: Otsego County Reports Potential Rabies Outbreak Tied to Cat Colony

Westchester SPCA Westchester SPCA loading...

In all, these programs help save lives and taxpayer dollars.

Funds raised at CatStock will benefit TNR groups like Oneida Community Cat Committee and Operation Wildcats Ltd., whose mission is to put an end to the rapid cat population growth in the city.

Get our free mobile app

Messiest Pets in Central New York Dogs may be man's best friend but those 4 legged pals can create quite the mess. Cats aren't much better. See the biggest messes created by pets in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Toxic Flowers to Keep Away From Your Pets Though pretty, these flowers are prone to cause issues with dogs and cats, so if you're thinking about gifting one of these to your special someone, make sure you don't let the animals get to them! Gallery Credit: Maria Danise