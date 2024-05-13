Don’t Miss the Fourth Annual CatStock in Central New York This Weekend
An incredible musical event, all for a good cause, returns for its fourth year to the Kallet Civic Center in Oneida.
CatStock is back in Oneida, but for one day only. This annual event brings together musical guests, food trucks, vendors and more to help the city's stray cat population.
Logan Chesebro, drummer of One Man. The Band, says this year's event runs from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, May 18.
Six bands will come together under the Kallet Civic Center's roof to raise funds for the organization that traps feral cats to spay or neuter them. Groups include Buffy & The Boyz, AZ IF, The Brothers Grim Band, Not Robots and more.
There will also be a series of raffle baskets for some big ticket items. Among the items is a $300 bench from Direct Factory Furniture in Wampsville as well as a 50-inch LG UHD television from Thompson Appliance and Furniture.
The Syracuse Mets Baseball team also donated something special.
The event is free to attend.
Why Trap-and-Release Programs Help Feral Cats
TNR, which stands for Trap-Neuter-Return, is a humane and ethical way to cull feral cat colonies. Alley Cat Allies says this tactic effectively ends the breeding cycle and cuts down the number of kittens born.
Cat colonies can spread diseases, as what happened with the rabies outbreak in Cherry Valley.
Read More: Otsego County Reports Potential Rabies Outbreak Tied to Cat Colony
In all, these programs help save lives and taxpayer dollars.
Funds raised at CatStock will benefit TNR groups like Oneida Community Cat Committee and Operation Wildcats Ltd., whose mission is to put an end to the rapid cat population growth in the city.
