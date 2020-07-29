24 New COVID Cases in Oneida County, None From Nursing Homes

Oneida County is reporting two dozen new cases, and officials say of the 24 new lab-confirmed test results, none are from nursing home residents.

The latest release of test results on Wednesday also had no new fatalities.

The county's total of cases thus far is now a 2,024. Health officials reported Wednesday that two previously announced positive cases have been removed from the tally after further investigation. The death toll remains 115.

In Oneida County's daily update for new cases and potential exposures each day, at least some of the new cases are usually associated with an area nursing home facility. We at WIBX 950 can't remember the last time the county saw a spike in cases so large, and none involved nursing home patients.

There are currently 222 known, active positive cases in Oneida County. More than 1,600 infected residents have recovered from the virus thus far.

The lone potential public exposure reported Wednesday was at the Walmart in North Utica:

Potential Public Exposures

7/24/20 Time of exposure: 3:45pm -4:15pm Place of exposure: Walmart Address of exposure: Horatio St., Utica Wore mask: yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/7/20

Those who may have been exposed to the virus at the above mentioned time and location should self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks from the date of the potential exposure.

