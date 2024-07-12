Rabies continues to be a threat, with health officials warning more foxes have tested positive for the fatal disease.

According to the Oneida County Health Department, onefox was found in the Town of Kirkland. No information on its exact whereabouts were provided and whether or not the animal had contact with humans.

The animal was taken to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center on July 10. The center returned positive results the following day.

A second rabid fox was detected in the Village of Herkimer. The Herkimer County Public Health said in this incident, the animal was behaving aggressively and attacked a dog. The fox was killed by a resident and it was confirmed that same animal had attacked another person.

It was not revealed whether or not the dog was up to date on its rabies vaccination. However, it is likely the person who was exposed to the creature is undergoing treatment, which comes as a series of shots to neutralize the virus.

The latest incident comes a month after another rabid fox was discovered in the Town of Verona, where it exposed a person to the deadly virus.

The incident came shortly after a rabid fox attacked four people in Rome, which had to be shot by a resident.

Rabies has infected more than just foxes, with the department reporting the disease was found in a raccoon in Holland Patent, a skunk in Litchfield, and livestock in Lee Center.

Health officials have repeatedly warned of an increase in rabies cases and urged pet owners to ensure their cats, dogs, and ferrets are vaccinated against the disease. Even if those pets are strictly indoors, health officials say these animals must receive their first shots by 4 months of age and go in for regular boosters.

Rabies is 100% fatal in unvaccinated animals, so if a strictly indoor pet gets out and makes contact with a rabid animal, they will have to be put down. No exceptions.

A rabies clinic will be held at Vienna Town Garage on July 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A second one will take place August 19, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Rome Kennedy Arena.

Those wishing to reserve their spot can do so by visiting ocgov.net/rabies or by calling the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064.

The department also warns residents to never approach wild animals, especially if they are behaving strangely. Should you find an animal in distress, contact a professional for assistance and do not handle it on your own.

The department warns

Signs of rabies include:

• Animal acting strangely

• Animal acting mad

• Animal acting shy

• The animal may get unusually close

• Drooling or foaming from the mouth

Rabies is transmitted when an infected animal's saliva or tissue from its brain or nervous system comes in contact with another warm-blooded animal.

If you believe you or your pet have come in contact with a rabid animal, call the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064.

