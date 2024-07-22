4 Hospitalized, Horse Killed in Horse and Buggy Accident in Deerfield

A serious accident involving a Ford Focus and a horse and buggy have left four people hospitalized and a horse dead.

Oneida County Sheriff's deputies were first called to the scene of a serious accident just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. The accident occurred on State Route 12 North between the Glass Factory Road entrance ramp and State Route 8 exit, according to Sheriff Rob Maciol.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol later announced further details surrounding the horrible accident that sent four people to the hospital, three in critical condition, and claimed the life of a horse. According to Sheriff Maciol, a 2007 Ford Focus being driven by 20-year-old Chase J. Brewer of Mohawk was traveling north in the middle lane of State Route 12. An initial investigation determined that Brewer went to pass an uninvolved vehicle using the righthand lane, but did not notice a horse and buggy already traveling there.

As a result Sheriff Rob Maciol says the rear of the buggy, being operated by 19-year-old Rebecca Hershberger, was struck. In addition to Hershberger there was a 17-year-old passenger and a 9-year-old passenger inside the buggy. Maciol says all occupants of the buggy were transported to Wynn Hospital. Hershberger was last listed in critical, but stable condition at Wynn. The 17-year-old and 9-year-old passengers were eventually transported to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse and were listed in critical condition. Brewer was also transported to Wynn Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Unfortunately, Maciol announced the horse was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

A portion of State Route 12 was shut down for hours as the accident was being investigated. This is still an active and ongoing investigation and Maciol says the Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the case moving forward. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact investigators at 315-765-2767. Deputies were assisted on scene by Kunkel ambulance, Maynard Fire Department, and Deerfield Fire Department.

Photos of Brazen Smash and Grab at Popular Hiking Trail in Central New York Andrea Florentino was devastated to see her and her friend's car broken into while they walked a popular trail in Whitestown. She is hoping to raise awareness so that no one else has to endure what she and her friend are going through. Gallery Credit: Megan