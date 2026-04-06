Herkimer County Woman Arrested on DWI, Gun Charges

A Herkimer County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in the Town of New Hartford late Friday night. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said the incident occurred April 3, 2026, at about 10:57 p.m. on State Route 840.

Deputies say a DWI patrol unit observed several traffic violations involving a 2015 Dodge Ram traveling southeast. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Hannah Coffin of Poland, New York, was stopped and showed signs of impairment, according to authorities. Field sobriety tests were conducted, leading to her arrest.

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During the investigation, deputies located an illegal AR-15 style unserialized “ghost gun” rifle inside the truck. The weapon was seized. Coffin was charged with driving while intoxicated and additional traffic infractions. She was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, due to the lack of a serial number on the firearm.

Investigators later added a felony charge of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, citing the rifle’s detachable magazine and other assault weapon components. Coffin was held for arraignment in CAP Court, where bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in New Hartford Town Court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

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