45 Million COVID Test Results Have Been Received In New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that 45 million COVID-19 test results have now been reported to New York state.

The state’s current positivity rate is 3.7 percent.

4,604 residents are hospitalized statewide and there were 56 COVID deaths in the state yesterday.

Today's data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported - 239,652

Total Positive - 8,888

Percent Positive - 3.71%

Patient Hospitalization - 4,604 (-47)

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.58%

Patients Newly Admitted - 617

Hospital Counties - 51

Number ICU - 894 (-5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 545 (+12)

Total Discharges - 162,346 (+585)

Deaths - 56

Total Deaths - 40,570

Meanwhile, Cuomo says more than 9.5 million vaccines have been administered in New York.

That includes 1.4 million doses over the past week, reaching the highest seven-day total to date.

"As the warmer weather and increased economic activity bring more people out of their homes, making sure that every New Yorker gets vaccinated is more important than ever," Cuomo said. "The fight against COVID is far from over, and the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war. I urge eligible New Yorkers who still need to make an appointment to do so right away, and everyone else to continue to take the safety precautions that will help us beat back the infection rate as we keep working around the clock to get more shots into people's arms."

To make an appointment, you can visit the "Am I Eligible" website.