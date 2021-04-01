45 Million COVID Test Results Have Been Received In New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that 45 million COVID-19 test results have now been reported to New York state.
The state’s current positivity rate is 3.7 percent.
4,604 residents are hospitalized statewide and there were 56 COVID deaths in the state yesterday.
Today's data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported - 239,652
- Total Positive - 8,888
- Percent Positive - 3.71%
- Patient Hospitalization - 4,604 (-47)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.58%
- Patients Newly Admitted - 617
- Hospital Counties - 51
- Number ICU - 894 (-5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 545 (+12)
- Total Discharges - 162,346 (+585)
- Deaths - 56
- Total Deaths - 40,570
Meanwhile, Cuomo says more than 9.5 million vaccines have been administered in New York.
That includes 1.4 million doses over the past week, reaching the highest seven-day total to date.
"As the warmer weather and increased economic activity bring more people out of their homes, making sure that every New Yorker gets vaccinated is more important than ever," Cuomo said. "The fight against COVID is far from over, and the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war. I urge eligible New Yorkers who still need to make an appointment to do so right away, and everyone else to continue to take the safety precautions that will help us beat back the infection rate as we keep working around the clock to get more shots into people's arms."
To make an appointment, you can visit the "Am I Eligible" website.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.