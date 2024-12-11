Purple Heart Recipient from NY Pens Heartwarming Book about Late Service Dog
An incredible black lab named Amos will live on forever in the pages of a book written by his loving owner.
Sergeant Rick Yarosh is many things. He's a New York native, war veteran, Purple Heart recipient, motivational speaker, loving husband, father of two, and is now a children's book author.
Yarosh recently published the children's book, A Bridge Named Amos, which takes readers on a journey through the eyes of his loyal companion.
Yarosh's life forever changed in 2006 when he was seriously wounded while serving in Iraq. He was in the Abu Ghraib region when his vehicle was hit by an IED and burst into flames while out on patrol.
Two of Yarosh's brothers in arms lost their lives in the explosion: Sgt. Luis Montes and SFC Anthony Venet.
Although Yarosh survived, it was at a tremendous cost.
More than 50% of his body suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns. He also lost his right leg, the use of his hands, multiple fingers, both ears, and his nose.
Yarosh spent half a year recovering at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX.
After retiring from the army, Yarosh turned to motivational speaking through Sweethearts & Heroes to inspire students with messages of hope, healing, and happiness.
His life then changed again in 2012 when his and Amos' paths crossed.
Amos, a black lab, and Yarosh became inseparable and worked together to inspire students nationwide.
The pair traveled roughly 100,000 miles and spent more than 1,000 hours on the road to teach students about empowerment and empathy.
Yarosh said Amos' work helped build a bridge between him and thousands of students from New England to Hawaii.
"Everyone that met Amos loved him,” Yarosh said in a press release, adding, "He was the gentlest dog I’ve ever known. He was like my child. I was never lonely when Amos was there.”
Together, they were able to teach young children about the power of H.O.P.E., which stands for Hold On, Possibilities Exist.
That is what inspired the retired army veteran to write a book in Amos' honor, who was a vital part of the Sweethearts & Heroes program.
Unfortunately, Amos passed away in October of this year - just before A Bridge Named Amos hit the bookshelves.
While Amos may be gone, his story will live on and continue to teach children about resilience, hope, and unconditional love. It also teaches that anyone can be a hero, even a black lab.
The book is available on Amazon for $14.99 and could make a perfect Christmas gift that'll bring smiles and maybe a few tears.
A Bridge Named Amos currently has 25 reviews, and all of them are 5 stars.
Those interested in having Sgt. Yarosh visit their school can contact Sweethearts & Heroes through this link.
