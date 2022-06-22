New York State has committed to making $50 million into the eastside of Buffalo, which some people are calling east Buffalo. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the $50 million targeted investment. The funds are a part of the state's effort to address the inequities experienced by the eastside community. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, said,

New York joined today in unity and compassion to support the grieving community of East Buffalo with investments that will help empower this community that has experienced so much pain. Nobody is born to hate. It is a learned behavior. Today we brought love to this community that was the victim of hate in the form of these new investments, love that will help it flourish and grow.

I had a chance to speak with Lt. Gov. Delgado about the investment today inside the '2 to 6 Takeover', you can listen to the interview below:

New York Lt. Gov. Delgado SpeaksWith Yasmin Young About $50 Million Eastside Investment

Governor Kathy Hochul is working with community leaders, service providers, the City of Buffalo, and Erie County to determine where and how the money should be invested. The goal is to help stabilize the community while long-term solutions are put in place. Some of the money will be used to help a community-led effort to prevent the area from being a food desert.

The more than $50 million investment includes the State’s first-ever investment in a community-led food access initiative to fight food insecurity in East Buffalo, an expansion of free transportation services to additional food access options for the residents of the community immediately surrounding Tops, major capital and operating grants for local small businesses, support for job training efforts, and tens of millions for foreclosure prevention, home repair assistance, and access to capital for first-time home buyers.

The $50 million is a down payment on long-term investments into Buffalo's eastside.

The funds will be used to assist residents of the eastside with:

- Food Security

- Small Business and Workforce Development

- Housing and Social Services

- Memorial Commission

Mayor of Buffalo Byron Brown said,

I'm honored to continue working closely with Governor Kathy Hochul as we partner on short term and long term needs of East Buffalo and Buffalo's Black community. I'm also very pleased that we will establish a 5/14 Memorial Commission, that I will lead, working with the Governor, other partners in government, families of the victims and the community to build a memorial to permanently remember the ten innocent members of our community that were killed in this racially motivated mass shooting.

