Utica Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill A Woman With A Knife

A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during an argument.

Utica Police were called to the 100 block of Higby Road on Tuesday night, where they say the man entered a residence, displayed a knife and threatened to kill the victim.

Police say the victim began to flee from the suspect and the suspect then threw the knife at them and left the residence.

54-year-old John Baccarini of Utica was located a short distance away and detained without incident.

It was learned that the victim had an active order of protection against Baccarini

Following the investigation, Baccarini was charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the first degree

Menacing in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Meanwhile, Utica Police arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant against him.

Officers with the Patrol Division noticed 40-year-old Gamar Carter of Utica walking in the area of Plant Street and State Street on Tuesday.

Carter was arrested without incident and during the search subsequent to his arrest, an officer allegedly found a loaded .380 handgun in Carter’s waistband.

He was then transported to the Utica Police Department and an investigator with the GIVE unit issued the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

