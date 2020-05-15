6 Businesses ‘Warned’ For Unmasked Shoppers, Fine Comes Next
Six Oneida County businesses are getting official warnings for violating the public health order that mandates they prohibit shoppers/patrons from entering their stores.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente shared that news during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday, saying each of the six would soon be notified. Each has violated the order - allowing unmasked shoppers - more than once, he said.
- Hannaford on Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- Dollar Tree on Commercial Drive, New Hartford
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the New Hartford Shopping Center
- Walmart on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Price Chopper on Black River Blvd. in Rome
- Walmart on Rome-Taberg Rd. in Rome
Since last Friday, 23 complaints had been reported to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers regarding such incidents -21 in relation to businesses allowing shoppers with no mask, 1 report centered around social distancing and the other was a complaint about a large gathering, he said.
Picente went on to explain that a complaint from the public does not trigger a violation of the public health order, but it might lead to a 'spot check' of the establishment by law enforcement. A member of law enforcement had observed a violation on more than one occassion, he said, adding that another violation for one of the locations mentioned above would result in a fine.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------