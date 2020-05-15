6 Businesses ‘Warned’ For Unmasked Shoppers, Fine Comes Next

Six Oneida County businesses are getting official warnings for violating the public health order that mandates they prohibit shoppers/patrons from entering their stores.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente shared that news during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday, saying each of the six would soon be notified. Each has violated the order - allowing unmasked shoppers - more than once, he said.

Hannaford on Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Dollar Tree on Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the New Hartford Shopping Center

Walmart on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Price Chopper on Black River Blvd. in Rome

Walmart on Rome-Taberg Rd. in Rome

Since last Friday, 23 complaints had been reported to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers regarding such incidents -21 in relation to businesses allowing shoppers with no mask, 1 report centered around social distancing and the other was a complaint about a large gathering, he said.

Picente went on to explain that a complaint from the public does not trigger a violation of the public health order, but it might lead to a 'spot check' of the establishment by law enforcement. A member of law enforcement had observed a violation on more than one occassion, he said, adding that another violation for one of the locations mentioned above would result in a fine.

