67 Charges Filed Against Woman in Fraud Case at Empower Federal Credit Union
New York State Police have filed 67 charges against one suspect in connection with the theft of nearly $20,000 from a various branches of a Central New York credit union.
Troopers say while they have only charged Janel Cavallero of Portland, Maine in the case, in connection with the theft of approximately $19,780 from branches of Empower Federal Credit Union in Onondaga County. Investigators also say they believe she is part of criminal enterprise they referred to as the 'Felony Lane Gang' - a group of thieves who travel the country using stolen identifications and credit cards to commit financial crimes, police said.
The 45-year-old Cavallero was recently arraigned on the following charges, police say:
- (1) count of Grand Larceny 3rd degree, class “D” felony
- (3) counts of Forgery 2nd degree, class “D” felony
- (9) counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree, class “D” felony
- (8) counts of Identity Theft 1st degree, class “D” felony
- (3) counts of Identity Theft 2nd degree, class “E” felony
- (8) counts of Falsifying business records 1st degree, class “E” felony
- (11) counts of Unlawful Possession of Personal ID 3rd degree, class “A” misdemeanor
- (11) counts of Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor
- (11) counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th degree, class “A” misdemeanor
- (1) count of Conspiracy 5th degree, class “A” misdemeanor
- (1) count of Scheme to Defraud 1st degree, class “E” felony
However, Troopers say after being arraigned on dozens of felony and misdemeanor charges, Cavallero was released on her own recognizance, noting that is the protocol in accordance with New York State bail laws.