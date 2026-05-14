Kelberman Walk for Autism Set for Saturday at SUNY Poly

Hundreds of families, supporters and community organizations are expected to gather at SUNY Poly this Saturday for the 2026 Kelberman Walk for Autism and Inclusion Fair.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until noon at the SUNY Poly Fieldhouse in Marcy. Organizers say more than 1,000 people are expected to attend this year’s walk, which raises money for autism support programs and services provided by Kelberman throughout the region.

The annual event encourages participation from families, school groups, businesses and community members. Along with the walk itself, attendees will also find an Inclusion Fair featuring more than 40 local businesses, vendors and organizations that support inclusive opportunities for people of all abilities.

Dignitaries are scheduled to speak inside the fieldhouse around 10 a.m.

Money raised from the event helps support services for children, adults and families living with autism and developmental disabilities in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York. Kelberman officials say the organization now serves more than 1,000 children and adults each year and employs more than 300 full and part time staff members.

Kelberman became a nonprofit organization in 2005 and has continued expanding services across the community. Programs include diagnostic evaluations, preschool and early education services, behavioral health counseling, home and community support programs, employment opportunities and an inclusive summer camp.

The organization also provides recreational and educational opportunities designed to help families feel connected and supported throughout every stage of life.

Saturday’s event is open to the public.

Every Free Concert at the 2026 NYS Fair Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

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