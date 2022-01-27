7 CNY Golf Courses Among 25 Best in the State

7 Central New York golf courses are among the 25 best in the state.

The season may be short in New York but Mother Nature sure provides a gorgeous backdrop for a scenic round of golf, while it lasts. From mountains and lakes to forests and flowers, several courses offer beauty along every hole, even if your play isn't so pretty.

NBC Sports’ GolfPass named the 25 Best Golf Courses in New York from nearly 7,800 reviews on 156 courses that offer public access. 7 of the best are in Central New York and you've probably golfed on at least one.

Rogues Roost Golf & Country Club in Bridgeport, New York was once a dairy farm. In 1966, Darl Johnston and his partners turned the farm into what is now known as the West Course. The East Course opened in 1995 and is among the best to play on in New York.

The course layout at the Camillus Hills Golf Club in Camillus, New York is reminiscent of the classic vintage designs associated with some of the most famous golf clubs in America and features dramatic elevation changes.

The Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown, New York was designed in 1909 by Devereux Emmet. The award-winning golf course sits along the postcard-perfect shores of Lake Otsego and the Otesaga Resort Hotel.

Seven Oaks Golf Club in Hamilton, New York is on the Colgate University Campus. Robert Trent Jones began designing the course in 1934. Unfortunately, the great depression and WWII continually postponed the plan. The ground on the first 9 holes wasn't broken until 1956. The course officially opened on July 4th, 1958. The last nine holes didn't open until 1965.

Atunyote was home to the Turning Stone Resort Championship from 2007 to 2010. It also hosted the PGA Professional National Championship and BC Open in 2006. Play a round on the same course as Tiger Woods, Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar, Steve Flesch, and Dustin Johnson.

Shenendoah Golf Club at Turning Stone in Verona, New York hosted the PGA National Club Professional Championship in 2006. The Rick Smith designed course uses the natural landscape to create a beautiful course with conditions normally reserved for tour professionals.

Kaluhyat Golf Club at Turning Stone in Verona, New York is no stranger to awards. The Robert Trent Jones, Jr. course was ranked one of the Top 100 Best Casino Courses by Golfweek in 2015. Kaluhyat is a shot-maker’s course, where accuracy and strategy are rewarded as much as length.

See the complete list of 25 Best Golf Courses in New York at Golfpass.com.