Upstate New York Has the Best, Most Beautiful Road Trip in the Country
A list of the best road trips in the country has shined the national spotlight on this fantastical trail in Upstate New York.
Summer vacation is almost here and it'll soon be roadtrip season. While some people want to go on a long drive to visit a certain destination, others wish to spend hours in the car to look at all the incredible sights.
If you count yourself among the latter category, we have great news for you.
A new study out of 24/7 Tango as highlighted the best road trips in America and has highlighted this New York thruway that is every outdoor enthusiast's dream.
Access to Glacial Lakes, Hiking Trails, and Wilderness Parks
Coming in as the best road trip in New York was the 188-mile journey on the Adirondack Trail, which spans from the Town of Malone to the Town of Fonda.
The scenic route takes travelers through the Adirondack Mountains and takes them right to the entry point to the longest hiking trail system in the country. That's the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, a 2,200 journey from Springer Mountain, Georgia, to Mount Katahdin in Maine.
The path cuts right through New York.
Not only that, the Adirondack Trail also takes revelers across the nation's largest wilderness park, outside of Alaska. Driving along the trail allows spectators to drink in breathtaking views of glacial lakes and ponds. Sights include the famed Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake.
Visitors can also stop to take advantage of a multitude of outdoor activities. 27/7 Tango said the park is open to camping, hiking, boating, mountain biking, fishing, birding, skiing, and more.
