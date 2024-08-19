75-Year-Old Homicide Victim Identified as Shots Continue to Ring Out in Utica

The Utica Police Department has seen a dramatic uptick in the already high volume of gun violence in the city. The most recent victim of this violence was an innocent 75-year-old bystander who was sitting on his own front porch.

The initial report of this incident was released over the weekend when police say officers responded to the 900 block of Sunset Avenue for a "shots fired" call at approximately 4:14 a.m. UPD units were accompanied by members of the Utica Fire Department and upon arrival, first responders located a male who was suffering a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police have identified that man as 75-year-old Paul Newman of Utica.

Police say their initial investigation revealed Newman was sitting on his own front porch when an unknown individual fired several rounds and one of those rounds struck the victim. Originally, it was reported by police that Newman was transported to Wynn Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. However, Newman took a turn for the worst and ultimately succumbed to his injuries. This is an absolute travesty of the worst kind and the Major Crimes Unit is working hard to bring whoever is responsible to justice. Lt. Michael Curley of the UPD tells WIBX it is believed the suspect is another youth offender. Thoughts and prayers go out to Newman's friends and family during this devastating time.

In the hours and days after this terrible incident, Utica Police responded to several other "shots fired" calls in the city. You can see the reports in the Facebook posts below.

These incidents all happened in the past day. When will this violence end? When will the residents of the city say enough is enough. If you have any information on the murder of Paul Newman or any other acts of gun violence, please contact the Utica Police Major Crimes Division at 315-223-3556 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS) or by using P3 Tips mobile app.

