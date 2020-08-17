8 People Transported To The Hospital Following Mary Street Fire

Several people were injured following a major structure fire Saturday afternoon at 1013 Mary Street.

Utica Fire Department Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. after receiving multiple calls that people were trapped inside.

Ingersoll says occupants were jumping from the 2nd floor of the residence and when firefighters arrived heavy smoke and flames were visible from multiple windows. Flames were also beginning to impact a neighboring home at 1011 Mary Street.

Immediately firefighters initiated primary searches for additional victims, while fire suppression operations began simultaneously.

Eventually, crews were called out of the structure due to safety concerns, as the attic roof became unstable and exterior operations began.

8 total people were transported to MVHS with injuries ranging from lower extremity fractures to smoke inhalation.

The fire is still being investigated and an update on the condition of the patients will be released at a later time.