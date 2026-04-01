One Person Dead Following Utica House Fire

One person has died following a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Dudley Avenue, according to the Utica Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched around 4:29 p.m. to 1008 Dudley Ave. and arrived within four minutes to find a 2½-story home with heavy smoke showing from the second floor. A resident had already escaped by jumping from the rear of the first floor and was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by Kunkle Ambulance.

Firefighters entered the home to search for anyone inside. Within five minutes, crews from Truck 2 and Rescue 2 located an unconscious man on the second floor. He was removed from the building and given lifesaving care before being transported to Wynn Hospital, where he later died. Authorities say his identity is being withheld pending the investigation.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional manpower as crews stretched three hose lines to knock down the fire, which was contained to the first floor but required extensive overhaul due to heavy contents inside the home. The cause remains under investigation by the Utica Fire Marshal’s Office.