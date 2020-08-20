Another day of single-digit new coronavirus cases for Oneida County.

Health officials reported nine (9) new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and say upon further investigation one positive case has been removed from Wednesday's total (from 7 down to 6).

Once again there were no new deaths to report and the number of county residents receiving hospital care for the virus is again in the single-digits. There were seven hospitalized in Oneida County and one outside the county, according to officials.

There are currently 83 active, known cases of the virus in Oneida County.

COVID-19 numbers in Oneida County to-date:

Total positive cases - 2,197

Coronavirus deaths - 117

Total tests conducted - 91,977

Positive cases now resolved - 1,997

Currently active cases in the county - 83

Health officials also released one new potential public exposure on Thursday:

08/15/20 Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Place of exposure: Oneida County Public Market Address of exposure: Union Station, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 08/29/20

---------------------------------------------------------------------