9 New Cases in Oneida County, Plus Potential Public Market Exposure

Credit: CDC.gov

Another day of single-digit new coronavirus cases for Oneida County.

Health officials reported nine (9) new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and say upon further investigation one positive case has been removed from Wednesday's total (from 7 down to 6).

Once again there were no new deaths to report and the number of county residents receiving hospital care for the virus is again in the single-digits. There were seven hospitalized in Oneida County and one outside the county, according to officials.

There are currently 83 active, known cases of the virus in Oneida County.

COVID-19 numbers in Oneida County to-date:

  • Total positive cases - 2,197
  • Coronavirus deaths - 117
  • Total tests conducted - 91,977
  • Positive cases now resolved - 1,997
  • Currently active cases in the county - 83

Health officials also released one new potential public exposure on Thursday:

08/15/20

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Place of exposure: Oneida County Public Market

Address of exposure: Union Station, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 08/29/20

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Filed Under: COVID-19, oneida county
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top