A Big Concert is Coming to Syracuse University. Who is It?

Syracuse University Campus Events used Twitter and Facebook on Monday to send out a tease for people to be on the lookout for a "big concert announcement" coming this week. That's all they wrote.

"Big concert announcement coming this week for Syracuse University," the post read. It invited those interested to sign up to "be the first to know" when the announcement comes. "Want to be the first to hear? Visit bit.ly/3wM3OsR to sign up."

The link for advance notice takes you to the Dome's Ticketmaster page, where you can sign up to be "one of the first to know" which act is coming and whether or not the venue is the new Dome.

"Go to 'Orange Club' and register for an account. If you already have a Dome Box Office/Ticketmaster account, then you are good to go," according to SU.

The new Dome has a new roof, upgraded scoreboards and audio/viusals, and for the first time ever, air conditioning. Previously when Syracuse teased a large announcement like this, the act was huge, like the last big performer at the Dome, Paul McCartney in 2017. Big time acts like Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Billy Joel are mega-acts that have jammed into the Dome. Now, with pandemic restrictions being lifted, it's anticipated that the public is ripe for a big concert announcement.

Stay tuned. We'll let you know as soon as the announcement is made.

