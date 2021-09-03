Syracuse University Has Laid Out COVID-19 Protocols For The Carrier Dome

Syracuse University has laid out COVID-19 protocols for games and events at the Carrier Dome. Here's what you'll need to know if you plan on attending for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year:

According to CUSE.com, these guidelines are subject to change based on the evolving pandemic conditions.

Any changes will be communicated broadly to fans.

The following policies and procedures will apply to all Syracuse Athletics events, as well as any other events in the stadium where the general public will be in attendance:

Required Proof of Vaccination or a Negative COVID Test

1) You'll need to present proof of completed vaccination; specifically, on the day of the event the individual must provide documentation indicating that at least 14 days have passed since the individual received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days have passed since the individual received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

2) Present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR-type test, administered within 72 hours of the event start time, at a pre-screening location.

3) Present proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen-type test, administered within six hours of the event start time, at a pre-screening location.

Acceptable Forms of Vaccination and Testing Proof

A printed copy or a digital version of proof of vaccination or negative test results will be accepted.

Fans must also bring a valid government issued identification to present to stadium staff. Proof of vaccination or COVID test results must match the name on a fan's identification."

Mask Requirements

All students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to follow Syracuse University's campus mask policy. At this time, any individual on campus must wear a mask at all times indoors, except when actively eating or drinking. Outdoors, individuals must wear masks when in the presence of others.

Early Arrival Recommended

All stadium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. To ensure a smooth and expedient entrance experience, fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow for appropriate time to visit pre-screening tents.

Mobile Ticketing:

As previously announced, mobile ticketing will be in place for all Syracuse Athletics events.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted, but fans must follow the aforementioned masking requirements.

Clear Bag Policy

The clear bag policy remains in effect for all events.