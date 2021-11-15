A Complicated Relationship: Biden and Xi Prepare for Meeting

By AAMER MADHANI, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has held up his relationship with China's Xi Jinping as an example of his heartfelt belief good foreign policy starts with building personal relationships.

The two spent hours together when both were vice presidents traveling across the U.S. and China.

But as the leaders prepare to hold their first meeting, the increasingly fractured U.S.-China relationship has demonstrated the ability to connect on a personal level has limits. Biden nonetheless believes there's value in a face-to-face meeting, even a virtual one like the leaders will hold Monday.

A senior administration official says Biden intends to use the conversation to underscore the need to establish "guardrails" in the relationship.

