President Joe Biden Will Speak In Buffalo New York

In the wake of the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, United States President Joe Biden will be in Western New York to speak about gun violence and speak with the families of the ten victims who lost their lives during the shooting.

According to the President's public schedule, President Biden is expected to be in Buffalo from 9:45 am until 2 pm.

During his time in Buffalo, the President along with First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Tops Market on Jefferson Ave to pay their respect to the victims of the mass shooting.

The President and First Lady will also meet with families of victims, law enforcement and first responders, and community leaders to grieve and offer their condolences at the Delavan Grider Community Center during the afternoon.

The President will wrap up his trip to Buffalo with public remarks around 1 pm at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

Most of the events that the President and the First Lady will not be open to the public.

The President condemned the shooting on Saturday evening.

"Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America," he said. "Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism."

With the President in town, normal traffic patterns and airport traffic will be impacted by the presence of Air Force One.

