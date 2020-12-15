A Day Trip for an Amazing Holiday Light Show

If you're looking for something that will help you enjoy the holiday season despite closures caused by COVID-19, we might have the answer.

It's the Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Although the crowds were definitely smaller than years before, it was still an impressive relationship fo years to come.

"Peace, Love & Lights is this season's best and brightest socially-distant activity to enjoy with family and friends. Nightly thru January 3, 2021, this drive-thru light show celebrates the beautiful Sullivan Catskills & will allow you to experience the Bethel Woods grounds from the comfort of your car like never before," the website reads.,

Tickets are one carload, one price! Use code 'HOLIDAY' to access tickets for as low as $15 per carload.