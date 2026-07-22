Rare Beatles Record Could Be Worth Up to $2,000

Before you toss out that dusty box of old records, you might want to check the labels.

Mighty John the Record Guy has released his Top Vinyl Record Finds for July 2026, featuring ten records that could be worth anywhere from $100 to $2,000.

At the top of John’s list is a 1963 white label promotional copy of the Beatles’ “From Me to You” on Vee Jay Records. That version could bring up to $2,000. A regular copy with a black label is valued at up to $700.

The Beatles first appeared on the American charts with the song in August of 1963, when it debuted at number 116 on Billboard.

Another early surf rock classic is also worth some serious money. The Beach Boys’ 1961 single “Surfin’” on Candix Records could sell for up to $1,500. The group was still known as The Pendletones when the song was recorded. Their name was changed to the Beach Boys before its release, reportedly without the band’s permission.

Two more familiar hits are valued at up to $500. They include the Shondells’ original 1964 Snap Records release of “Hanky Panky,” and the Mamas and the Papas’ “California Dreamin’” with its picture sleeve.

An early Alabama album, “Alabama Band No. 3,” could be worth up to $400.

The list also includes Strawberry Alarm Clock’s “Incense and Peppermints” album and the Bee Gees’ 12 inch single “You Should Be Dancing.” Each is valued at up to $125.

Rounding out the July list are Bob Crane’s “Theme From Hogan’s Heroes,” the Beatles’ “Let It Be,” both with their original picture sleeves, and Sheb Wooley’s “The Purple People Eater.” Each could bring up to $100.

Of course, condition matters. The label, pressing and original sleeve can also have a major impact on value.

Mighty John buys record collections and offers professional appraisals. More information is available at MoneyMusic.com.

Mighty John List / Bill Keeler / TSM Mighty John List / Bill Keeler / TSM

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