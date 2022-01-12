A Definite List Of The 9 Best Places To Live In Oneida County
When it comes to a county to live in inside New York State, Oneida County certainly has its perks. So do these 9 towns worth living in.
While Oneida County may not have the highest population in New York, it does have plenty of places people love to call home. This county has a population of around 230,000, which might not be the biggest in size in the Empire State, but perhaps that is one of the reasons people love it here.
What Oneida County has is something the surrounding counties have too, good values. Those values surely play a major role in why there are so many great towns. But that isn't exactly how Niche compiled their list to find the top 9 places to live. Instead, they looked at statistics and crunched data on crime rate, school systems, cost of living, job opportunities, and then some.
What Towns Do Those Factors Make You Think Of?
How about Utica or Rome, might not make you think of those cities, right? Well, going on pure statistics, one of those cities actually made its way onto the list. Scroll down to find out which one. The bigger areas have a good shot at making the list due to having better job opportunities and also amenities.
Are there statistically better places to live in New York State? Sure. Do those places have more to offer in the way of amenities and job opportunities, yeah, they do. None of that matters because no list can ever pinpoint down one thing, what it means to live in Central New York.
The 9 Best Places To Live In Oneida County
