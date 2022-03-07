A New Phone Scam Has Hit Whitesboro, New York Residents

Oh, goodie. Another phone scam has hit the area. It's definitely not the first and it won't be the last, but what you do with the information and how your respond is the most important thing.

The Whitesboro Police Department is warning of a scam that involves the police and the request of donations to benefit the "police fund."

Callers claim to be members of the Oneida City Police Department and are contacting residences in the area asking to donate. This is a scam, DO NOT give out any personal and/or financial information over the phone or through text.

So, now you know what to expect - it's important for you now to do your part and “Slam the Scam.” If you receive a call that falls into a scam like this (or something that sounds like another scam) hanging up the phone immediately. No police department, union, or agency will contact you by telephone or text soliciting any money, gift cards, donations, or personal information.

How Do I Know If Something Is Truly A Scam?

If something seems like it's too good to be true, or seems off, it likely is. The Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid getting scammed.

Be extra cautious with unsolicited calls, emails, and texts . Don’t be quick to believe claims from unsolicited communications.

. Don’t be quick to believe claims from unsolicited communications. Understand how businesses handle communications . If you know how disputes and suspicious activity is handled, it will be easier to spot a scam.

. If you know how disputes and suspicious activity is handled, it will be easier to spot a scam. Look into the claims . Don’t take action without verifying the claim first. Log into your account or call the company to confirm there really is a case of suspicious activity associated with your account.

. Don’t take action without verifying the claim first. Log into your account or call the company to confirm there really is a case of suspicious activity associated with your account. Don’t panic and don’t feel intimidated . Scammers want you to panic. They may use intimidation to pressure you into giving up your personal information or making payments.

. Scammers want you to panic. They may use intimidation to pressure you into giving up your personal information or making payments. Never give your personal information to strangers. If you aren’t speaking or corresponding with someone you know and trust, don’t give them sensitive information.

