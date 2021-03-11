There were no new virus-related deaths in the latest COVID-19 numbers out Thursday from health officials in Oneida and Herkimer Counties.

Oneida County has reported no deaths in six of the last seven days. The county did report two on Wednesday, the 398th and 399th since the pandemic began. There were 44 new positive test results, as the county continues to close in on 20,000 cases since last March (19,788).

The 44 new cases was a slight uptick, after the county had seen an average of about 35 cases per day over the last week.

Active cases in the county declined for the ninth day in a row, down just a handful from the previous day, now at 451. Total hospitalizations among county residents declined from 27 to 25, the fewest in more than four months.

There are 18 county residents being treated at Mohawk Valley Health System, four at Rome Health and three more at outside of the county.

Get our free mobile app

Herkimer County health officials also reported no virus-related deaths in Thursday's update, marking nine days since the county's last COVID-19 death.

Again, the new case total in Herkimer County was in the single-digits, at seven. The county has seen a total of 25 new cases over the last five-days combined. And, more good news as hospitalizations were unchanged, and the active cases total declined.

There are still eight county residents receiving hospital care for treatment of their symptoms. The county's active case dropped from 56 to 46 after seeing a slight increase earlier this week.

----------------------------